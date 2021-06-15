Rally held at Pennsylvania Capitol to show support for the Fairness Act

A rally was held on the steps of the Pennsylvania Capitol and got the attention of Governor Tom Wolf today.

Today during a rally to show support for the Fairness Act, the governor joined state lawmakers as they drew attention to the bipartisan legislation.

This legislation extends non-discrimination provisions in state law to protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender expression or identity.

The governor made the point about the fact that in Pennsylvania, a person can still legally lost their job based on their sexual orientation.

“It’s an embarrassment that Pennsylvania doesn’t provide basic protection for the civil right of the LGBTQIA residents,” said Governor Tom Wolf, (D), Pennsylvania.

Last year the United States Supreme Court issued a landmark decision in Bostock V. Clayton County which found an employer cannot discriminate against an individual because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.