Ralph Pontillo to be celebrated with memorial motorcycle ride Sept. 12

The Manufacturer & Business Association (MBA) and Roar on the Shore will pay tribute to Ralph Pontillo with a memorial motorcycle ride.

The former president of the MBA and executive director of Roar on the Shore Bike Week died September 7, 2019 of an allergic reaction.

The memorial ride will be held on Saturday, September 12th. Riders can begin gathering at 11 a.m. at the MBA located at 2171 West 38th Street at Pittsburgh Avenue, Erie. The ride will begin at noon. The scenic ride will travel 40 miles through Erie County and will end at The Cab Bar & Grille located at 5442 West Ridge Road, Erie.

Donation is $20 per bike, however donations from non-riders and sponsorships and are welcome. All proceeds will benefit the Erie County Fallen Riders Memorial Fund.

“Ralph Pontillo was a remarkable man,” said John Krahe, MBA president. “During his 30-year career at the Association, he worked tirelessly on behalf of employers and left an enduring mark on the business community. But he forever will be known for Roar on the Shore®. We wanted to honor him and recognize his work helping countless people – those in the business community, students, veterans, motorcycle enthusiasts, family, friends, neighbors and the scores he helped privately with no fanfare. The MBA and Roar boards decided a motorcycle ride to remember Ralph would be a fitting tribute.”

“Ralph was instrumental in founding the Erie County Fallen Riders Memorial Fund and was passionate about helping fellow bikers’ families in need,” said Krahe, adding that 100% of the proceeds will go to the nonprofit organization created to financially help biker families who lose a loved one in a motorcycle accident.

To donate or to sponsor the memorial ride, contact Melissa Damico at 814-833-3200 or mdamico@mbausa.org.