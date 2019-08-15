Randolph Township reacts to a person of interest in a double murdering being arrested.

Federal Authorities have arrested jack turner in Charleston, West Virginia as he made his way off of a Greyhound bus. This giving many neighbors of his victim’s relief. 

“We are very glad. I have six children, they have been very nervous. they have been worried,” said neighbor Brandy Palmiero. “It (was) a neighbor and what’s going to happen. They knew him. “

Brandy Palmiero who lives just down the road says the murder was shocking. Saying this type of crime normally does not happen in Randolph Township. Mike White agrees, he owns a nearby ice cream shop. 

” I was really surprised, said White. “These things don’t happen around here too often, but they’re becoming a bigger issue. for this kid to be so young, it’s crazy. “

Turner is currently being held in West Virginia. He will return to Pennsylvania to face charges.

