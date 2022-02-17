Random Act of Kindness: Local cafe shows appreciation for first responders

It’s National Random Acts of Kindness Day and a local cafe is showing their appreciation for first responders.

Cafe 7-10 showed their appreciation for the Erie Fire Department Thursday morning by providing sweet treats from their café.

The act of kindness was prompted by the family’s home catching fire a few years ago, shortly after opening the cafe.

The owner and her mother say they kept in mind how the firemen protected them and gave them a sense of hope.

The cafe will show its appreciation for other essential workers at least twice a month with their efforts called the Big Hearts Initiative. The initiative will also include anyone that plays an vital role in the community.

“We’re looking for the community to nominate where we should go next. We think about the non-profit sector where sometimes it’s overlooked, but it’s still valuable for the community,” said Mabel Howard, owner, Cafe 7-10.

