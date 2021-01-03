Ravioli drive thru at the Waldameer parking lot wraps up today

Today is the final day to enjoy some raviolis while on the go.

The ravioli drive thru dinner at the Waldameer parking lot wraps up today at 10 p.m. The drive thru dinner spot has been up and running for a month.

The concessions supervisor said that this drive thru event was a great way to get the community out and about while enjoying some good food.

“This has been great. People have been coming and ordering four dinners and then taking two bags of raviolis home with them to freeze and eat later. It’s been a wonderful experience. We met a lot of people and it opened a lot of doors,” said James Markley, Concessions Supervisor.

The festival will run today from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Markley said that another drive thru event is being planned for the Spring.