Re-sentencing for Erie’s longest-running murder case set to take place on August 12th

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A final verdict in one of Erie’s most notorious and longest-running murder cases is now set for next week, 43 years later.

Judge Dan Brabender has set August 12th for the re-sentencing of Raymond Payne.

Payne was a Strong Vincent teacher convicted of the murder of one of his students, Debbie Gama, back in 1977.

The courts ordered Payne to be re-sentenced due to DNA evidence that was not available in the initial trial.

If Judge Brabender rules that the argument has merit, the 83-year old Payne could be released on time served.

Payne was originally given a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar