Re-sentencing for Erie’s longest-running murder case set to take place on August 12th

A final verdict in one of Erie’s most notorious and longest-running murder cases is now set for next week, 43 years later.

Judge Dan Brabender has set August 12th for the re-sentencing of Raymond Payne.

Payne was a Strong Vincent teacher convicted of the murder of one of his students, Debbie Gama, back in 1977.

The courts ordered Payne to be re-sentenced due to DNA evidence that was not available in the initial trial.

If Judge Brabender rules that the argument has merit, the 83-year old Payne could be released on time served.

Payne was originally given a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole