ERIE, PA – A mainly sunny sky Friday should push the thermometer into the low 70s, as high pressure rules the Great Lakes and Northeast.

Weekend Weather

A strong southerly flow increases on Saturday, with gusts to 40 mph possible. Despite increasing clouds, the temperature will soar into the mid-70s, which puts us in record territory. The record high is 77 degrees in 1948!

Daylight Saving Time

Don’t forget to “fall back” this weekend. Turn clocks back 1 hour before bed Saturday Night. A cold front plows through Saturday Night into Sunday Morning. Rain showers perhaps even a rumble of thunder will accompany the cold front. The vast majority of the wet weather should occur Saturday Night. But a few showers could linger early Sunday morning before clearing out by the afternoon. It will remain breezy on Sunday. And the temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid-60s, which is still above normal for November!

Extended Forecast

Another extended period of clear sunny weather is expected next week! Temperatures will be slightly cooler, but still fairly mild into next week.

Stay tuned to Jet 24 and Fox 66 Your Weather Authority for any updates.