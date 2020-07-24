Reaction mixed following Edinboro University’s decision to move most classes online for fall semester

After Edinboro University decides to move almost all their classes online for the fall semester, reaction has been mixed.

Edinboro professor Dr. Jim Wertz says for professors, the union sent out a survey a few weeks ago.

It shows more than 60% of statewide faculty had concerns over safely returning to school. The faculty also sharing the challenge for colleges and universities is managing foreign and out of state students from COVID-19 hot spots.

“Well, I think its important for the safety of all the facility and the staff and the students of Edinboro that we take this situation very and I think that it was an important step to return to online teaching and this fall for the health and well-being of the Edinboro community.” Wertz said.

He says professors will still be available to students through virtual office hours.