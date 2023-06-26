A North East community member reacted to the final decision on the fate of the Granite Ridge campus.

A post from their Facebook page said in part:

“Over the last several weeks we have considered all of the feedback and information available to us. At this time we have decided not to pursue the Unaccompanied Minors Program.”

The Granite Ridge team said they will now focus on other uses for the campus. One business owner told WJET he agrees with the decision made by Granite Ridge.

“I don’t think it was a good fit just because they insinuated that it was going to be a kind of lower income housing, that sort of thing, and not that we’re being prejudiced or anything like that but it just didn’t sound safe,” said Robert Lorei, owner and operator, Big Cat Vapors.

He continued saying, “The fact that they had to build a wall around the encampment, that just tells me having to wall something in that it’s not going to be safe.”

The Granite Ridge team added they remain committed to the growth and stability of the campus and surrounding communities.