Perhaps you got all cleaned up from the last lake effect event. If so, get ready for round 2 of some significant snowfall. A strong cold front will pass through the area late Saturday night, setting off some widespread snow bands, with some heavy hits possible. As the front passes through Sunday, WNW winds will set off the lake machine again. This event will favor the more traditional snow belt areas, as opposed to the lake shore like the last time. 6-12″ of snow in the snow belts is expected by the end of the day Sunday. Decent snow amounts are expected for the lakeshore/Erie as well. Gusty winds will cause some blowing and drifting, with cold wind chills as well. Take heart, though! The temperatures quickly moderate for next week. Get the latest updates and warnings at www.yourerie.com or the YE2go app.