ReaLife Assembly of God hosts Fall Fest for alternative Halloween festivities

While some trick or treaters hit the streets tonight, others headed indoors for their Halloween festivities.

ReaLife Assembly of God hosting a fall fest tonight. The event featured several games, activities and food. Tonight’s fall fest also gave families an alternative to traditional trick or treating.

“We just feel as a church, that every day we want to commit to the light and provide a safe and fun opportunity for the families in our church, our daycare as well as our community.” said Pastor Jim of ReaLife Assembly of God.