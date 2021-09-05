Rebel Repair and Restorations in Girard holds third annual Car Show benefiting Rice Avenue Community Public Library

On Saturday afternoon, folks got to see some really neat cars over in Girard while supporting a staple in the community.

Rebel Repair and Restorations held their third annual Car Show benefiting the Rice Avenue Community Public Library.

Each of the nearly 400 cars paid a fee to be in the show.

Rona Nicholes with the library said they are independent and don’t get any funding from the state or county.

“This really brings in a huge amount of money for the library and it helps us especially during these tough times. It’s just a huge things for our library and we appreciate the support,” said Ronda Nicholes, Rice Avenue Community Public Library.

Nicholes said that the money will be used to buy children’s books. There was also a funnel cake tent and used book sale.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists