Public concern over the future of the Erie Playhouse is creating drama within the Playhouse.

Representatives from the Erie Playhouse said that they have fired the Director of Production Richard Davis. Davis was fired over an incident that took place at rehearsal.

Davis was formerly directing the upcoming production. However, the Playhouse has since found a replacement.

The firing of Davis has caused a divide among Playhouse board members and the community.

The executive director of the Playhouse said that despite the controversy, they will continue to put on shows and keep theater alive in Erie.

“Financially we are still on stable footing thanks to the way that we managed our finances through out the pandemic, and the way we were able to receive some of those government grants that helped keep us afloat during that time. So due to sound fiscal management throughout the pandemic, we are still on a good footing now,” said Kate Neubert-Lechner, Executive Director of Erie Playhouse.

Representatives said that the pandemic has posed some challenges and they are concerned about the future of ticket sales.