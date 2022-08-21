A wave of storms hit Erie overnight which impacted vendors down in Perry Square for CelebrateErie.

We checked in with those vendors on Sunday afternoon to see if any of the damage affected them.

We also wanted to know how these vendors plan on finishing out the last night of CelebrateErie.

CelebrateErie has had quite a successful weekend thus far, but the weather has somewhat limited the festivities for the final day.

Following the rain that hit Erie overnight, vendors could be seen cleaning water off of their tents and setting up their goods for another day of service.

Everything has gone according to plan for the organizers of CelebrateErie up to this point. So how will the rain impact their plans for the final day of the event?

The director of CelebrateErie said that vendors were able to buckle down and dodge any damage or issues with the rain.

“We’re just keeping an eye on the weather, see how it goes. Luckily the storm rolled through after the main stage show last night so we’ve been doing pretty good. We’ll have some sun here and there. We’ll have some rain here and there too today, but we want to remind everyone that the headliner goes on at 8 p.m. Jimmy Allen and it will be a show. Unless we have lightning the show will go on,” said Aaron Loncki, Executive Director of CelebrateErie.

Even with the spotty showers, the plan is to continue providing entertainment for the people of Erie.

However, this isn’t the same for some vendors in attendance.

One vendor in attendance told us that the weather might impact their availability at CelebrateErie.

“I think if it starts actually storming like it’s threatening to, we’re probably not going to see too many people outside. That’ll probably be the main determining factor as to whether or not people show up. If it’s kinda slow then we might end up turning in early and taking the rest of the day off. It’s been a nice weekend so far though so I can’t complain,” said Yared Admasse, Community Manager for Whitehorn Games.

Just as the forecast predicts, downtown Erie has gotten a little wet throughout the day. City officials told us that the concert tonight will go on as planned.