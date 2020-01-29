Recent report by American Lung Association states Pennsylvania needs to do more to combat nicotine addiction

A recent report from the American Lung Association indicates Pennsylvania is doing a poor job trying to combat nicotine addiction.

The report says more and more high school aged people are vaping or using e cigarettes.

Dr. Chinsky with Saint Vincent Medical Group says vaping can cause serious lung damage and there have been cases of people dying.

“There is a misconception that vaping is healthier than smoking. Certainly, smoking is bad, but vaping can do bad things to you as well. Nicotine used with vaping can do bad things as well, so it’s not a healthy activity by any means,” said Dr. Kenneth Chinsky, St. Vincent Medical Group.

The report also says the state is doing a poor job in spending for programs to help people quit smoking, as well as, laws against smoking in public places.