Two people were pulled from a reservoir in Greenfield Township on Monday.

This has been the second water emergency since Saturday.

With the two emergencies happening so close together, it brings awareness towards water safety tools that can be used before getting into the water or onto a boat.

As the weather gets warmer and summer is right around the corner, making sure you are safe in the water is top priority.

The coast guard said that a life jacket is your best bet to staying safe.

“The first thing we need to do is come up with a plan based off of the information that is provided. We put our life jackets and then we will take one of our vessels and respond to this distress as best as we can,” said Gwendolyn Olsen, Second Class Petty Officer, U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard crews have responded to two water emergencies in the past three days in Erie County.

The most recent emergency took place on Monday afternoon at Eaton Reservoir where two people were pulled from the water. Reports from the scene however indicate that one of the individuals was unresponsive.

One man that we spoke with saw the event unfold as he was fishing.

“I’ve spent my whole life out on the water and it’s sad to hear. I pull up and the fire rescue is just pulled out of the water, and the ambulance was sitting over there still and the fire truck,” said Darren Copta, Sherman Resident.

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, there are a few things you can do to stay safe before getting into the water.

“The Coast Guard recommends you wear a life jacket and that you come up with a plan,” said Olsen.

To keep your whereabouts safe when out on the water, there is an app you can download called Coast Guard.

With this app you can map out what’s called a float plan and send it to your friends or family before heading out on the water.

“You can send this to a friend, a buddy, or a loved one. So if you don’t come back on time they can then send that information to us and we will have a place to start our search for you,” said Olson.

The coast guard trains every single day to prepare for these life saving emergencies and are at different locations in the water to get to an area faster in case anything happens.