Recently retired Erie Times News columnist Pat Howard dies

Recently retired Erie Times News columnist Pat Howard has died.

Howard left the newspaper at the end of November, after a 32-year career at the Times. The Erie native arrived there immediately after graduating from Penn State University.

For the last 21 years of his career, he penned a weekly column in the Sunday paper.

JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com recognize Howard’s outstanding contributions to the journalism landscape in Erie over three decades.

Our condolences to the Howard family and his colleagues at the Erie Times News. Pat Howard was 59.