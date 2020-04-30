Recommendations announced for major construction project on Bayfront Parkway

PennDOT is making headway on a major project that is expected to change the face of Erie’s bayfront in the coming years.

The Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project will look to bring improvements for connections between the Erie Central Business District and adjacent neighborhoods to the waterfront.

“Be excited, the parkway is at a good point. We are moving forward with the design, so that is exciting for us. Now, for them, they won’t see a lot of that, but I can tell you that we are excited internally that we see a path forward and that we are going as quickly and diligently as we can.” said Jim Foringer, District Executive at PennDOT.

After listening to the public, PennDOT released alternatives they would like to include in the project. Some of which are dual-lane roundabouts at Sassafras Street extension and Holland Street, a multi-use trail connecting the existing trail network, downtown, and the waterfront and overhead pedestrian bridges at each intersection.

Mayor Joe Schember explaining that one thing that he is excited to see come out of this project is easier access to the Bayfront for city residents.

“Our Bayfront neighborhoods both east and west are cut off. They can see the Bayfront, but they can’t get down there easily or without kind of risking their lives crossing the Bayfront highway. I think the fact that they can have great access to the Bayfront.

But one question is what has to be done next in order to bring this vision to life.

“Before we can go into final design, we need to get environmental clearance from the Highway Administration, so we are putting that document together now, finalizing the field environmental-related activities we need to do.” Foringer said.

PennDOT explained that construction for this project could begin in 2022. They are still taking public comment about this project. You can learn more by clicking here to give your opinion on this by clicking here.