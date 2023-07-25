The Tamarack Wildlife Center is reporting record numbers of bald eagles in their care suffering various injuries.

They’re currently looking after a total of seven bald eagles — that’s almost double the amount they’ve ever looked after at one time.

Eagles are typically brought in after being hit by a car, suffering lead poisoning or other injuries or illnesses.

This time, however, the reason is an increased influx of severe storms in the region, which is displacing them from nests and harming them.

The birds are building their strength as the wildlife center projects three of them to be ready to be released back into the wild by the end of summer.

The increased influx is in part a reflection of a larger population of bald eagles in western Pennsylvania after nearly going extinct in the state during the 1960s and an increase in the severity of regional storms.

Those wishing to support the treatment of these eagles and other wildlife are invited to donate to the wildlife center during Erie Gives Day on August 8.