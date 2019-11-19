Recount for Erie County Controller race taking place; official count to be decided

The recount for the Erie County Controller race got underway at the Erie County Courthouse today.

Election officials are reviewing machine totals, absentee votes, provisionals and military votes.

Erie County Clerk of Elections, Doug Smith, saying incumbent Mary Schaff officially requested a recount.

This coming after just 51 votes separated Schaff and Democratic challenger Dr. Kyle Foust back on election night.

Foust’s lead grew to 53 votes on Friday, November 8th.

“Well check the results by the end of the day and then they’ll be given to the election board for final certification” said Doug Smith, Clerk of Courts.

Once the final count is complete the race will be decided.