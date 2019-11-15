Recount scheduled for Tuesday for Erie County Controller’s race

The race for Erie County Controller is still not officially over as a recount has now been scheduled.

That recount is scheduled to take place at 9:00am Tuesday, that’s November 19th in Room 112 of the Erie County Courthouse.

According to Doug Smith, Clerk of Elections, the candidates, members of the public, or political parties may be present in small numbers. Incumbent controller Mary Schaaf officially requested the recount.

Just 51 votes separated Schaaf and democratic challenger Kyle Foust on election night. Foust’s lead grew to 53 votes after the final canvas last Friday.