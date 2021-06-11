Recovery continues for animals removed from Lighthouse Street home

Last month, nearly 50 pets were rescued from horrible living conditions at a home on Lighthouse Street in Erie.

While the road to recovery continues, the animals are making progress and will be needing a new home soon.

According to the Humane Society’s Executive Director, animal cruelty officers responded to reports of a dog being mistreated and noticed a smell from outside the house. That’s when a warrant was served and the animals were removed.

The Erie Humane Society is already prepared to place some of these animals up for adoption. A number of them had extensive medical needs and still need a few months to recover.

On Friday, one of the dogs, named Jasper, was placed with a forever family.

“We are thrilled to see that they are starting to feel healthy and happy and there is some light at the end of the tunnel from such a horrible situation.” said Nicole Leone.

12 of the pets have been placed in foster care. The rest will be available in the coming weeks.

“They are going to take some time to learn how to trust. A lot of them need some time to learn how to potty train.” Leone said.

Cases like this one are expensive and show the need for public support.

The Erie Humane Society’s mission of helping animals continued Friday night at the Bayfront Courtyard Hotel. They held a Pet Fiesta for senior pets to raise money for their advanced care.

“We do a little extra. We work very hard to provide them with the care they need and then to also try and foster them to try to re-home them for the rest of their lives.” said Kelli Hilling, Board President of the Erie Humane Society.

“Funds for events like this really help to do the rehabilitation necessary to find them great homes.” Leone said.

Leone says if you are interested in giving a happy home to one of these animals when they are ready, you can stop by the Humane Society and apply to adopt.