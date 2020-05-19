Recovery crews near Pittsburgh search for 23-year-old Mercyhurst baseball player presumed drowned in the Ohio River

Recovery crews near Pittsburgh spent the day looking for a 23-year-old Mercyhurst baseball player presumed drowned after falling into the Ohio River.

Police believe that 23-year-old Kenneth Robinson was fishing with friends on Saturday night around midnight when he fell into the waters of the Ohio River near Neville Island.

Ohio Township Police and the Pittsburgh River Patrol searched for the former Mercyhurst baseball player throughout the day on both Sunday and Monday without success.

“This early in the year and considering with the rain that we’ve has, the river is moving fast. It’s moving really, really fast. Obviously we’re concerned with the safety of all the rescue agencies that are coming out here you know. Visibility is next to zero in the river,” said Joseph Hanny, Chief of Ohio Township Police Department.

Police are calling the operation a recovery effort at this point.