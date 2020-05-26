Recruitment efforts are underway for the Erie Police Department

Recruitment is underway to bring new officers to the City of Erie’s Police force.

COVID-19 is making the city think outside of the box this year. According to the city’s community liaison, the department has sent out mailings and are utilizing virtual platforms and calling local group leaders to get the message out.

These extra efforts are looking to help bring more diversity to the department.

“Diversity is different ethnic groups. Diversity is different gender as well. So again our push is to identify different ethnic groups such as gender, veterans, just anyone with the heart and passion to serve these rich ethnic community,” said Michael Outlaw, Community Liaison for the City of Erie.

Applications are now being accepted through July 10th.