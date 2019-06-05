Recycle your old computer free at Goodwill

A new program operated in partnership between Dell and Goodwill, provides free drop-off recycling for consumers to responsibly recycle any brand of used computer equipment, in any condition.

The program, called Dell Reconnect, ensures computers are safely recycled or resold to the community, and each donation is tax deductible. Great for the environment and the community, any revenue gained from the recycled equipment supports Goodwill’s employment placement and job training services for individuals within the Erie community.

Donating one working computer equates to 6.8 hours of job training for a local Goodwill program participant while also helping to limit landfill waste. Chris Oleski, COO of Goodwill serving Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania, is excited to announce this new program to the local community. “This is a really cool program to have here in Erie. We love being able to provide a free recycling alternative for the community. Most importantly, though, any revenue from programs like these enables Goodwill to enhance and expand our services to the community as well, which includes job training, education assistance, and other support services.”

Dell Reconnect is offered in more than 2,000 Goodwill stores and donation centers across the U.S. The program was started to provide an easy, convenient, and free recycling service for residential consumers. Whatever parts cannot be reused or refurbished are broken down securely and recycled responsibly, meeting Dell’s extensive and strict Electronics Disposition Policy. Dell ensures that no environmentally sensitive materials are sent to landfills and no items are exported to developing countries.

Individuals can donate their used computers at any Erie Goodwill donation center. Donation centers are located at Summit Towne Center, West 26th Street, and Nagle Road in Harborcreek. Consumers are asked to remove any personal data from hard drives and other storage media before donating to Goodwill.

Dell Reconnect: How It Works

We’ve made it easy to help the environment—and others—in just a few easy steps:



1. Find out if Dell Reconnect will accept the item

In general, Dell Reconnect accepts any brand of computer equipment in any condition from consumers and recycles it for free. We also accept just about anything that can be attached to a computer

Dell Reconnect is offered in over 2,000 participating Goodwill locations thoughout North America. In Erie, there are three Goodwill locations:

Summit Towne Center

7200 Peach St

Erie, PA 16509

(814) 866-4762

Harborcreek

1980 Nagle Road

Harborcreek, PA 16510

(814) 616-4260

Millcreek

2601 W 26th Street

Erie, PA 16506

(814) 833-4501

2. Prepare your computer for donation

Some items may require additional preparation before you bring them in as neither Dell nor Goodwill is liable for data removal or protection. Please make sure you back up your data and wipe your hard drive before you drop off your equipment.



3. Drop off and feel good

Your donated equipment has value—sometimes as a whole system, sometimes as parts, and sometimes as raw materials such as metals, plastics and glass. The proceeds from your donation are all returned to Goodwill and help to support Goodwill’s important mission of putting people to work. You’ll get a receipt for tax purposes, plus you’ll be helping to protect the environment and benefit your community at the same time!

Items Goodwill Accepts Through the Dell Reconnect Program

Monitors

If the glass is broken, place the monitor in a cardboard box lined with a large plastic garbage bag. Seal the box and clearly label it with “broken monitor“ and the date.



Computers (Desktop & Laptop)

See Hard Drives, below.



Printers

Including laser and inkjet



Scanners

If the glass is broken, place the scanner in a cardboard box lined with a large plastic garbage bag. Seal the box and clearly label it with “broken scanner“ and the date.



Hard Drives (External or Internal)

Dell and Goodwill Industries do not accept liability for lost or confidential data or software. You are responsible for backing up any valuable information and erasing sensitive data from the hard drive before dropping it off. (If you want to completely erase the hard drive, you can find a number of free services available online.)



Keyboards

Wired or wireless



Mice

Wired or wireless



Speakers

With or without cables



Cords & Cables

Including power cords and USB cables



Ink and Toner Cartridges

Full or empty



Software

Please include the license key.



Tablets