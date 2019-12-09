Red Cross assisting families after Saturday evening fire

The Red Cross is working to help a family after losing their home to a fire.

Erie firefighters were called to a house fire in the 2500 block of East 42nd Street. The Erie Fire Inspector said at this time it’s unknown what caused the fire, but they believe it started on the back porch of the home.

Six people and three dogs were inside the home and all of them escaped without injury. The Red Cross explaining they did have a case worker on scene providing them with client assistance, which has some money on it to help with immediate needs

“The we let them go for a couple of say. We leave them a number they can reach out to us. Then we let them go a couple days and reach back out to them and see if they made some phone calls, if they need some more funding or if they need referrals to other agencies.” said Pam Masi, Executive Director of the Red Cross of Northwestern Pennsylvania.

Erie Fire Department explaining they are still waiting to talk to the homeowner to get a better idea of what caused the fire.