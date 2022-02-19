Red Cross called in to assist after basement fire in Millcreek Township

Multiple crews in Millcreek Township responded to a basement fire Saturday night.

Crews were called to the blaze around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 2300 block of West 38th Street.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly before it was able to spread to the rest of the house.

There’s no word on any injuries and the Red Cross was called in to help the family.