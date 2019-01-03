Red Cross helps residents who were displaced by house fire on East 13th street Video

One woman and a family of five are now in need of new homes after a fire guts a two-story house on the 600 block of East 13th street.

On Wednesday morning, first responders were met with heavy smoke and flames. All of the residents made it out okay, but emergency officials still had some challenges. "The other ambulances were called for a firefighter that was down on the scene here with minor injuries and inhalation from smoke," said Harry Latta, operations supervisor at Emergycare. "And the third ambulance was brought in due to a family member having a sinkable episode."

According to the executive director of the Red Cross in Erie, the residents of that home are being helped by their organization. "If they leave their house with nothing, they need to get to work the next day, they need car keys, they need school supplies, whatever they might need, we'll help them get that," said Masi.

Masi added that fires to this extent can leave people displaced out of their homes for weeks on end. "They're going to be replacing drivers licenses and credit cards and potentially talking to their insurance companies to start replacing things, so it's a very traumatic time," said Masi. "So if we can take a couple things off their plate, I think it helps with their recovery,"

Masi says this is also a good time to remind people to make sure you are equipped with the right number of smoke alarms. "The Red Cross has an ongoing program where we will come out, assess your house and install as many as you need," Masi added.

Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone says the cause of this fire is still under investigation.

