Red Cross in critical need of blood donors as holiday weekend approaches

The American Red Cross is in critical need of blood donors to help bring the blood supply up for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.

The Red Cross is working around the clock to provide blood to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, overdoses and resulting transplants.

As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.

The Red Cross is following FDA blood donation eligibility guidance for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccination. If you’ve received a vaccine, knowing the name of the manufacturer (e.g. Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson) is important in determining your eligibility. In most cases, there’s no deferral time if you receive a vaccine.

All blood donors July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat (while supplies last), blood donors July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, and a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/fuel.

Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

