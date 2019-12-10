Red cross offering assistance to family displaced from house fire over the weekend

A house fire in the 2500 block of east 42nd street forced a family to start over. Luckily everyone inside of the house at the time safely escaped without injuries. Frances Sigler is the sister of the homeowner. “It’s been really hard because they have kids and the kids have lost just about everything,” said Sigler.

Her son is also being a pillar of support. “I was happy that they are okay,” said Marcello Sigler. Pam Masi from the Red Cross said they did have a case worker on scene to give the family a client assistance card to help with immediate needs.

Masi added that they will keep checking the progress of the family and offer assistance if needed.