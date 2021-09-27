Red Cross reports lowest post-summer blood supply since 2015, urges you to donate

The American Red Cross currently has an emergency need for blood and platelets.

The American Red Cross is reporting Monday the lowest post-summer blood supply since 2015. The Red Cross needs 10,000 blood products each week for the next month to bring the blood supply to levels needed.

Donors of all types are needed, especially those with type O. You can make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The national Red Cross blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year since 2015, with less than one day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks.

The supply of types O negative and positive, the most needed blood types by hospitals, dropped to less than a half-day supply at times over the last month − well below the ideal five-day supply.

“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood and platelets is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.”

Anyone who donates in Sept. will receive a limited-edition football-inspired T-shirt, while supplies last, and a coupon for a free haircut via email from Sport Clips Haircuts.

Anyone who donates in Oct. will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 27-Oct.15:

Cameron

Emporium

10/14/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Vets Club, 427 East 3rd Street

_______________

Crawford

Conneautville

9/27/2021: 3:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Conneautville Church of Christ, 1308 Main Street

Linesville

10/11/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St Philip Parish Center, 401 South Mercer St.

Meadville

9/28/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Meadville Community Center, 1034 Park Ave

10/12/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Meadville Community Center, 1034 Park Ave

Saegertown

9/28/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Twelve Apostles Lutheran Church, 363 Erie Street

_______________

Elk

Johnsonburg

10/15/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Johnsonburg Senior Center, Senior Center, 430 Center St.

Saint Marys

10/13/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Moose Club Lodge, 30 Erie Avenue

_______________

Erie

Erie

10/8/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., YMCA – Eastside Family, 2101 Nagle Rd

9/30/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Erie Red Cross Chapter, 4961 Pittsburgh Ave

_______________

McKean

Eldred

10/7/2021: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Church of God, 142 Main St

Kane

10/4/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves Street

Smethport

10/11/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Smethport Fire Hall, 109 S Nelson St

_______________

Venango

Cranberry

10/13/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Cranberry Mall, 6945 U.S. Route 322

Oil City

10/12/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oakland United Methodist Church, 1431 State Route 428

_______________

Warren

Sugar Grove

10/6/2021: 3 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Amvets, 3838 Stoney Run Rd

Tidioute

10/14/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Tidioute Fire Hall, 228 Main Street

Warren

10/4/2021: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 300 Market Street

