Red Cross volunteers from Pennsylvania head to Florida to assist with Hurricane Dorian relief in advance of the expected landfall

13 volunteers from the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region have deployed to Florida to assist with relief efforts in advance of Hurricane Dorian.

These volunteers will serve in a varying roles dependent upon their Red Cross training – including logistics, reunification, health services, sheltering, and feeding.

In the next few days as Hurricane Dorian grows and is expected to make landfall the Red Cross anticipates they will send more responders.

These volunteers will join hundreds of other volunteers who have been deployed pre-landfall, as well as truckloads of kitchen supplies and tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals to support this response effort. Trailers full of shelter supplies including cots and blankets—enough to support more than 30,000 people—are scheduled to arrive in Florida.

“The Greater Pennsylvania Region has sent thirteen volunteers to areas that will potentially be affected by Hurricane Dorian. That number will continue to grow over the weekend as we deploy additional teams to meet response needs. We’re thankful for the dedication of volunteers who are willing to help those in need,” said Lisa Landis, Regional Manager of Marketing and Communications

Among the deployed volunteers:

Donald Wilson – Beaver Falls, Beaver County

Charlene Crawford, Beaver Falls, Beaver County

Robert Gurkweitz, Cranberry Township, Butler County

Albert Irwin, Farrell, Mercer County

Connie Erwin, Beaver Falls, Beaver County

Paula Bauerle, Oakmont, Allegheny County

Charles Williamson, Washington, Washington County

Paul LeVan, Lebanon, Lebanon County

Joseph Korinchak, Gibsonia, Allegheny County

Although the exact path is uncertain, 19 million people live in areas that could be impacted by the Hurricane. The Red Cross is coordinating with community partners and emergency responders to prepare evacuation centers for people who may seek shelter over the Labor Day weekend.

Additionally, the Red Cross is mobilizing hundreds of trained volunteers, emergency response vehicles and more than 30 tractor-trailer loads full of relief supplies to help people in the path of Hurricane Dorian. The Red Cross has also pre-positioned additional blood products and stocked many hospitals to capacity in areas of the Southeast likely to be impacted by the storm over the upcoming days.

You can make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. This includes providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance.

Ensure your donation helps people affected by Hurricane Dorian by choosing that option on redcross.org/donate or 1-800-RED CROSS.

The Red Cross currently has an emergency need for blood donations following a summer shortage. We encourage eligible individuals in parts of the country unaffected by the storm to give blood.

While no Red Cross blood drives have been cancelled due to the approaching hurricane at this time, we expect fewer donors will likely come out to donate at drives in and around affected areas due to poor weather conditions. It’s important to remember that it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps during a disaster.

Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).