Red Letter closings

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered a statewide shut down of non-essential businesses.

Among them are bars and restaurants with workers who depend on tips from customers.

Some owners of these non-essential establishments believe this is the right thing to do. However, they have some concerns about what will happen to their staff.

Managers at Red Letter Hospitality’s restaurants are worried about more than just money. One of the owners, Greg Brown, says keeping everyone safe and healthy is most important.

“We put our employees first, then we go to our guests. Then we look at our community with everything going on right now with these challenging and unprecedented times the root cause of the spreading of the virus really just comes down to unfortunately people being together,” said Greg Brown, Owner, Red Letter Hospitality.

Red Letter Hospitality was the first of many to announce the closing of their restaurants, now the statewide shut down of non-essential businesses will impact all employees.

“We’re really hoping that our partners in government can come to a conclusion on those and pass some bills to assist our employees and really any employees that are impacted by these unprecedented times,” said Brown.

Owner of the Plymouth Tavern says he is also concerned for what this means for his employees.

“It’s gonna be hard for them to, I don’t know, recover the lost income on such an abrupt closing,” said Mike Haggerty, owner, Plymouth Tavern.

Haggerty says he is not sure how long this will last. The initial plan was to re-open in April, but now it is up in the air.

The restrictions are for dine-in only. Companies can still deliver food, use a drive-thru or pack meals to go.