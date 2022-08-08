Local organizations have kick started a new initiative that will help those suffering in Ukraine.

The initiative is called Ukraine Week.

Red Letter Hospitality along with Logistics Plus, is hosting a week long fundraising event to help those in Ukraine.

Three local restaurants will be serving authentic Ukrainian food and custom signature drinks in order to help raise money.

The Skunk and Goat Tavern, Molly Brannigan’s and The Cork 1794 will be donating five percent of their total sales to the First Pentecostal Church of Ukraine.

The money will go towards transporting supplies to Ukraine and to help cover the costs of relocating Ukrainian refugees so they can move into our community.

“Logistics Plus came to us and said there is still a need and this is right up our alley. We want to support as much as we can. There are people from Ukraine that need to get homes here in Erie. So we just knew there was a reason we needed to help,” said Anne Lewis, Director of Marketing, Red Letter Hospitality.

The fundraiser continues through Sunday August 14.