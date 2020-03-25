Red Letter Hospitality donates meals to Saint Vincent Hospital

The staff at Saint Vincent hospital received some kindness today as a local restaurant donates over 100 meals to the staff.

It is a very stressful time for nurses and physicians so that this act of kindness from The Cork 1794 means the world to the staff at Saint Vincent Hospital.

“It touches my heart the kindness from the community and from different people throughout the community. It’s been heartwarming to see,” said Sallie Piazza, Chief Nursing Officer at Saint Vincent Hospital.

Piazza talked about an effort to help first responders and medical professionals during this tough time.

In this case, Red Letter Hospitality was able to provide the food with a First National Bank as their sponsor.

“We’re just thinking of different ways that we can give back to our community especially with the nurses being on the front line and the health care and medical professionals just working there hardest to fight the virus,” said Anne Lewis, Director of Marketing for Red Letter Hospitality.

Red Letter Hospitality provided more than 130 meals for the staff at Saint Vincent Hospital.

“It’s just a time where we really need to come together and spread some joy and some good news. We’re just so happy that Red Letter and First National could do so,” said Lewis.

In addition to food donations, members of the community are stepping up delivering other essentials to help the staff continue to work.

“People are donating 95 masks. People are offering to sew masks and gowns for us. We’ve had girl scouts come with cookies. We had the dentists come with toothbrushes,” said Piazza.

Red Letter Hospitality is looking for other responders to keep providing meals to those who are managing the virus first hand.

Tomorrow they will deliver another 150 meals to health care professionals.