Red Letter Hospitality gives gift card sale proceeds directly to employees

Red Letter Hospitality is helping out their employees. Red Letters online gift cards proceeds go directly to their employee relief fund.

The Skunk and Goat Tavern and The Cork 1794 are open for food and drink carry out. Those sales will also benefit employees.

“We’re trying to do our part in the community especially our staff. They are the most important part of our business and they’re the ones who make us come alive and so we are just trying to do our part to help them during this time,” said Anne Lewis, Director of Marketing for Red Letter Hospitality.

As of this afternoon, Red Letter has made $9,000 in online gift card sales that will go directly to employees.