Red Letter Hospitality and Logistics Plus are teaming up to present Ukraine Week, which will help raise funds for those still struggling in Ukraine.

Here’s more on how people can get involved.

Ukraine Week is taking place from Aug. 8 through Aug. 14; this week is all about showcasing the cuisine and culture of Ukraine for a good cause.

Local businesses continue to show their support for those facing adversity months beyond the start of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Red Hospitality Group is the most recent local company to contribute along with Logistics Plus.

To participate, people are asked to dine at any Red Letter restaurant through the scheduled time. Those restaurants are The Cork 1794, The Skunk and Goat Tavern, and Molly Brannigan’s.

Logistics Plus has had a consistent presence in Ukraine since the start of the conflict, but still face adversity in providing support.

“It’s still a little bit of a struggle just because of the airspace is still closed, but we’re working with our other offices in Poland and Germany and are able to get the freight into those countries and then truck it over. There’s issues because of railways being blocked or blown up, but we’re trying our best to get it over there in a timely fashion,” said Emily Grine, International Airfreight Manager of Logistics Plus.

Different restaurants will dedicate specific days for unique food specials and guests which will include Ukrainian artists and musicians; 5% of all sales will go towards the continued relief efforts regardless of what menu item you purchase.

While this week-long event will serve as a fundraiser for Ukraine, it will also serve as a celebration of its culture.

“At The Cork on August 11 we’re going to have a live Ukrainian band from Cleveland coming to play, and then at each of the other restaurants we’ll have a couple of different things from Ukrainian culture for everyone to enjoy. All week long you can try different features from Ukrainian dishes from chicken dumplings to pork. It’s going to be a spectacular event,” said Anne Lewis, Director of Marketing for Red Letter Hospitality.

Supporters said that this event serves to not only show off Ukrainian culture, but also to rally support for those who are still in great need.