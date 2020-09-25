Red Letter Hospitality saying thank you to teachers and students at St. Gregory School

A local restaurant is once again looking to say thank you to area teachers and students with a Friday lunch.

This time, the Lewis family traveled to St. Gregory School in North East.

The owners of Red Letter Hospitality set up a cookout for lunch to keep the summer going a little longer. Everyone at the school was welcome.

“We’re serving from pre-school all the way to 8th grade and all the faculty members, so we have 84 amazing students we’re serving and 12 faculty members as well.” said Anne Lewis.

The menu was hot dogs and chips for the students. For the adults, chicken sandwiches and salads were for the teachers.