Red Letter Hospitality surprising JET 24/FOX 66 crew with dinner

A special delivery to our studios Wednesday night.

Red Letter Hospitality surprising the staff at JET 24/FOX 66 with dinner.

During the pandemic, TV stations continue to operate to bring you the news, making us essential workers. During this time, Red Letter Hospitality has been teaming up with sponsors to deliver hot meals to those of us whoa re going to work on a daily basis.

Tonight’s delivery was sponsored by the Hamot Health Foundation. On behalf of the JET 24/FOX 66, we’d like to say thank you!