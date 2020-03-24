Red Letter Lunches donates over 130 meals to Saint Vincent Hospital

The staff at Saint Vincent Hospital received some kindness today as a local restaurant donates over a hundred meals to the staff.

It is a very stressful time for nurses and physicians. Red Letter Hospitality however was able to provide meals for front line workers with First National Bank as their sponsor.

One of Red Letter Hospitality’s restaurants, The Cork 1794, prepared more than 130 meals as a way of saying thank you to health care providers.

The restaurant delivered the meals outside of the hospital while wearing masks and gloves to comply with CDC regulations.

This act of kindness means a lot to the staff at Saint Vincent Hospital.

“It touches my heart the kindness from the community and from different people throughout the community. It’s been heartwarming to see,” said Sallie Piazza, Chief Nursing Officer at Saint Vincent Hospital.

Red Letter Hospitality is looking for other sponsors to keep providing meals to those who are managing the virus first hand.

Tomorrow they will deliver another 150 meals to healthcare professionals.