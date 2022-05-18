The Holiday Inn that used to be on W. 18th St. has been completely renovated and is now welcoming guests back, but as a Red Roof Inn.

The old Holiday Inn was condemned back in February of 2019 after city inspectors said it was a health and safety concern.

However, in 2020, the building was bought for $1.1 million. Since then, the three owners put in an estimated $7.5 million to renovate the entire inside and outside of the building.

Even though Wednesday was opening day, the building is still in need of some minor work left on the rooms and other areas.

For now, the owners are welcoming people to stay in their current availability of 20 to 25 rooms until the rest of the rooms are ready in June.

“We saw this property, we thought when we came here, all three of us together, and thought we have room to make improvements over here. The price was good, and we came together and said let’s go for it,” said Sanjay Bhartiya, Co-Owner of Red Roof Inn.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony in June when all of the rooms will be open.