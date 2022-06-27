After two years and millions of dollars invested in renovations, the Red Roof Inn on West 18th Street is officially open.

The Red Roof Inn hosted a soft opening in May when some of the rooms were available.

Now that all of the construction is complete, Monday was the first day where they could fully book all of the rooms.

The hotel was once a Holiday Inn that was condemned and has been vacant since 2019.

In 2020, the owners bought the property for $1.1 million and invested $7.5 million for renovations.

“My wife is from Erie, Pennsylvania. So I wasn’t going to miss the grand opening for our franchise. This is our great franchises here. This is something we drove by all the time and now look how beautiful this is. It’s in the heart of Erie and it’s going to be beautiful,” said George Limbert, President of Red Roof Inn.