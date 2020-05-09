Redbox Has Your Mother’s Day Entertainment Covered

This Mother’s Day, Redbox has put together a list of movies that will pair perfectly with a Movies & Moms celebration. So pop some popcorn, grab your favorite blanket, and spend the day together or from afar with a movie she’s sure to love.
Here is a list of the best movie moms according to Redbox customers.
- Sandra Bullock as Leigh Anne Touhy in The Blind Side
- Beverly D’Angelo as Ellen Griswold in National Lampoon’s Vacation movies
- Julie Walters as Molly Weasley in Harry Potter movies
- Julie Andrews as Maria von Trapp in The Sound of Music
- Sally Field as M’Lynn Eatenton in Steel Magnolias
According to Redbox customers in another recent survey, here is a list of movies that are Mother’s Day favorites.
- I Still Believe (K.J. Apa and Britt Robertson)
- Like a Boss (Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayak)
- Little Women(Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen)
- The Lost Husband (Leslie Bibb, Josh Duhamel)
Redbox also provided a list of on demand movie deals that are happening this Mother’s Day weekend.
- Buy Mother’s Day(Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts, Jason Sudeikis) for $7.99 (normally $13.99)
- Buy Instant Family(Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne) for $9.99 (normally $12.99)
- Buy Dora and the Lost City of Gold (Isabela Moner, Eva Longoria) for $9.99 (normally $14.99)
- Buy Second Act (Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens, Treat Williams and Milo Ventimiglia) for $9.99 (normally $14.99)
- Buy Peppermint (Jennifer Garner)for just $8.99 (normally $9.99)
- Buy Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for $7.99 (normally $19.99)
- Buy Bad Boys for Lifefor just $12.99 (normally $19.99)
- Rent Joker On Demand for just $2.99 (normally $5.99)
According to Redbox, here is a list of some comedy films which mom might enjoy this weekend.
- Instant Family (Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne)
- Crazy Rich Asians (Gemma Chan, Constance Wu, Henry Golding)
- A Simple Favor (Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding)
According to Redbox, here is a list of some drama films which mom might enjoy this weekend.
- Little Women(Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen)
- Second Act (Jennifer Lopez)
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell)
Finally according to Redbox, here is a list of scary films to which mothers may enjoy this weekend.
- US (2019)(Lupita Nyong’o)
- Mother! (Jennifer Lawrence)
- The Shining (Jack Nicholson)
- The Others (Nicole Kidman)
All of these films and more can be found in Redbox. So treat mom to a movie this weekend and don’t forget to bring the popcorn.