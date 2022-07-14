The Redevelopment Authority for the City of Erie is looking for a solution to the high-standing grass on East 21st and Wallace streets.

The Redevelopment Authority has been in pursuit of a landscaper since the beginning of June for the many properties that the Erie Land Bank and Redevelopment Authority owns throughout the city.

As we reported, the Redevelopment Authority has received numerous calls from interested people to mow the lots.

The executive director said, moving forward, they are looking for a landscaper with a lump sum price to mow all the properties and maintain them.

“We’re looking for an insured landscape company with the ability to go in and do the site restoration for those lots, get the lawn mowed down, the weeds trimmed, get them to that acceptable appearance,” said Aaron Snippert, Executive Director for the City of Erie Redevelopment Authority.

Snippert said future plans for the lots include making them reusable as a side lot or new development.