Redevelopment Authority of Erie County announces new leadership team

The Redevelopment Authority of Erie County (ECRDA) announced a new leadership team today.

According to ECRDA, Chief Executive Officer Tina Mengine will lead the ECRDA Leadership Team. Mengine will be joined by a Crawford County native and seasoned economic development professional, Krista Ikirt, who is relocating to Erie County from North Carolina and will serve as President. 

Mengine will be responsible for managing an $18 million loan portfolio while pursuing redevelopment challenges in line with the City of Erie’s comprehensive plan – Erie Refocused – and Emerge 2040, the County’s long-range master plan.

In her role as CEO of the ECRDA, Mengine will also support Erie County’s affiliate agencies organized under the Erie County Redevelopment Authority, including Enterprise Development Center of Erie County, Erie County General Authority, Erie County Industrial Development Authority, and Erie County Community Services Financing Authority.

The new team will influence economic development strategies and outcomes in Erie County. 

