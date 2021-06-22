Redevelopment Authority speaks out about the demolition of the pedestrian bridge over West 12th Street

The pedestrian bridge over Erie’s West 12th Street will soon be long gone.

The CEO of Redevelopment Authority, Tina Mengine, said that when the demolition happens it will involve closing down West 12th Street.

The demolition will happen overnight on the weekends since the travel will be less impacted.

Mengine said that the demolition is for the safety of the public and to begin the other demolition project of the Quin T building after the walkway is knocked down.

“But that still means that the buildings and every other work has to be done after. So we’re just shifting things around in terms of what happens first,” said Tina Mengine, CEO of the Redevelopment Authority.

The CEO said that she hopes the walkway comes down by mid-July.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list