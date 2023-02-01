New life may be coming to a local plaza that’s been sitting vacant for the past five years.

Wednesday morning, Harborcreek Supervisors took steps to begin redevelopment in the K-Mart plaza on Buffalo Road. They are hoping to get an appraisal and an offer to buy the property.

One Harbocreek Supervisor said getting the appraisal is the first step to getting the ball rolling.

“Ultimately, I think if we have the ability to buy it, to flip it really to a developer with a better interest of Harborcreek in mind to make the taxpayers whole and just make it a better corner, I think would be our goal,” said Dean Pepicello, Harborcreek Township Supervisor.

Pepicello added that they also have the support of Erie County Council and state Representative Bob Merski.