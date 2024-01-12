Erie, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Speed limits have been reduced due to winter weather conditions on multiple interstates across northwest Pennsylvania.

According to PennDOT, a speed limit reduction of 45 mph with commercial vehicles in the right lane only is now in place on the following roadways:

I-79 from Exit 113 (Route 208/Route 258, Grove City) in Mercer County to the ending point in the City of Erie, Erie County

I-80 from the Ohio state border in Mercer County to Exit 42 (Route 38, Emlenton) in Venango County

I-86 from the I-90 interchange to the New York state border in Erie County

I-90 from the Ohio state border to the New York state border in Erie County

Tier 2 vehicle restrictions are also in place on the entire length of interstates 86 and 90 as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

PennDOT is reminding drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and if you do have to travel to use safe driving habits leaving plenty of room. Stay up-to-date with the latest traffic alerts on 511PA.