Reed Street fire displaces 18 residents... here's how you can help... Video

The fire that destroyed one house and spread to two others has now displaced 18 residents.

Pieces of charred debris now lay along three houses in the 700 block of Reed Street as neighbors drive past with many asking how this happened.

A blaze destroyed one house and spread to two others, the fire burning for hours.

The fire sent one woman to the hospital by ambulance and four others by car. And, the American Red Cross is stepping in to help four displaced families; 18 residents receiving housing and financial assistance.

Geoffrey Domowicz, Disaster Program Specialist for the American Red Cross, says, "This initially helps to get them someplace safe and we will continue to work with them for a period of the next six weeks with other agencies to help them get rehoused and homed."

Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone says the building is a total loss and unsafe for anyone to go inside. "I think it should be torn down, rather quickly... if it is not safe for us to go in. That is what took so long for us to go in last night. We couldn't get in to put all the hot spots out. "

A charred skeleton is all that remains of the first house in the fire. And, Santone says that we may never know the true cause of the fire.

Fire officials are now looking into reports the fire may have started by children playing around the hot water tank. Officials also tell us three families are staying with loved ones. One family went to a hotel for the night.

Santone says, "this is standard for this time of year. a lot of it is heat related...extension cords, that kind of thing. This is nothing unusual. "

If you would like to help these families, you can donate to the Red Cross of Northwestern Pennsylvania. Click here to go to their website.