Reed Street fire sending several to the hospital

ERIE,PA - The fire that broke out around 5:30 PM, requiring every fire department in Erie to respond. It fully engulfing one house and spreading to two others is finally out after crews were fighting the fire for hours.

Smoke and flames billowing out of the roof and windows as fire crews worked for hours to put 3 house firers in the seven hundred block Reed Street.



"I don't even know what the family is thinking right now," said local resident Aashli Sweeney. "The fact that it is still going on and so many houses were involved...Its insane. "

"The house on the corner was full engulf and the house to the east of it was heavily involved in the fire," Chief Guy Santone. "The third house just to the south also ignited in fire."

Chief Santone telling us that the house on the corner was relentless to put out as crews couldn't get the fire out for nearly two hours. As the flames jumped from house to house, neighbors starting to gather.

"it's scary, but then again the houses are so close together, it doesn't take much for it to spread. One good ember can start another one," said Sweeney.



Now one lady was taken by ambulance to UPMC Hamet for smoke inhalation. Officials tell us that an additional four drove themselves to the hospital.



Chief Santone says that once the fire is fully out and feel it is safe to enter they will send an investigative team in to try and figure out what started the fire. The American Red Cross was on scene earlier today telling us that they will be assisting the family.

